× The Obama Presidential Center dealt a huge blow delaying construction. Lisa Bertagnoli of Crain’s Chicago Business explains why.

A federal judge gave the green light to Protect Our Parks’ lawsuit that aims to stop for good the delayed construction of former President Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential center in Jackson Park. Lisa Bertagnoli of Crain’s Chicago Business joins Roe & Anna to explain why the judge gave that ruling. Also, WGN Radio’s Justin Kaufmann chimes in on the conversation as well to explain why he thinks the deal fell through.

