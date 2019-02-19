The Obama Presidential Center dealt a huge blow delaying construction. Lisa Bertagnoli of Crain’s Chicago Business explains why.

FILE - This illustration released on May 3, 2017 by the Obama Foundation shows plans for the proposed Obama Presidential Center with a museum, rear, in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. This view looks from the south with a public plaza that extends into the landscape. Odds still favor the eventual construction of Barack Obama's $500 million presidential museum and library in a park along Chicago's lakeshore. A judge hears arguments Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on a city motion to toss a parks-advocacy group’s lawsuit that argues the project violates laws barring development in lakeside parks. (Obama Foundation via AP, File)

A federal judge gave the green light to Protect Our Parks’ lawsuit that aims to stop for good the delayed construction of former President Barack Obama’s $500 million presidential center in Jackson Park. Lisa Bertagnoli of Crain’s Chicago Business joins Roe & Anna to explain why the judge gave that ruling. Also, WGN Radio’s Justin Kaufmann chimes in on the conversation as well to explain why he thinks the deal fell through.

