× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.19.19: Goodbye Manny Machado, Jussie Smollett developments, and a MAGA hat at the auto show

John Williams is disheartened by the San Diego Padres’ acquisition of 26-year-old Manny Machado. He invites Kevin Powell to list some possible reasons for that decision by Machado. Then, you tell John your thoughts on Tom Ricketts’ apology on behalf of his father’s prejudiced e-mails. Plus, John continues to dissect the Jussie Smollett “alleged attack” after developments of its possible fabrication. And last week, John asked Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley if it was true that someone else helped him take an insurance exam. John plays that answer back, along with the one last night in the mayoral forum with Phil Ponce. Finally, a Chicagoland area man wrote a letter to the editor of Chicago Sun-Times, describing what happened when he wore a Make America Great Again hat to the Chicago Auto Show. He joins John to talk about that.