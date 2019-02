× The glory days and a new novel from Lenny Kleinfeld

Former Chicagoan (he’s been gone since 1986) and theater fixture Lenny Kleinfeld talks about the glory days of storefront theater scene here and of the creation of the legendary “Warp.” He also fills us in on the details of his later California life a screenwriter and now fine novelist, with his latest, “Shooting Lessons,” a terrific crime novel with a serial killer on the loose in our town.