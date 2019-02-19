× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.19.19: The workplace refrigerator

Today we got to the bottom of some of the conspiracy theories of who may or may not be stealing things out of the refrigerator in the kitchen. We met to awesome brothers who were our kids of the week. Heather Cherone checks in on the mayor’s race. Abbey Malbon updates us on her efforts to get schools to have truly accessible feminine products available to students. Orion Samuelson recall memos about cleaning out the refrigerator in his early days at WGN Radio.