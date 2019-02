× Staying On Top Of Your Sexual Health with Dr. Lauren Streicher

Dr. Lauren Streicher joins Andrea to discuss the importance of staying cognizant of women’s health and keeping ahead of any health issues especially surrounding sexual health.

To visit the Women’s Health Registry & The Brava Program that Dr. Streicher was discussing visit: http://www.womenshealth.northwestern.edu/programs/illinois-womens-health-registry

http://www.NM.org/Breva

