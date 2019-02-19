× Roe Conn Full Show (02/19/19): A.B. Stoddard analyzes Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning in 2020, Tom Skilling gives you the mid-week forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments on the Jussie Smollett case. RealClearPolitics Columnist A.B. Stoddard drops by to give her analysis of Sen. Bernie Sanders chances of winning the Presidency in 2020. WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling gives you the mid-week forecast. Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins us in studio to break down next week’s Mayoral Election. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

