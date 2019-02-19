Roe Conn Full Show (02/19/19): A.B. Stoddard analyzes Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning in 2020, Tom Skilling gives you the mid-week forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 8:11 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, February 19, 2019

In this Jan. 30, 2019, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders on Thursday released a plan to significantly hike taxes on the wealthiest 0.2 percent of Americans, the latest in a series of proposals from Democratic presidential contenders to combat income inequality by shifting tax burdens to the upper class. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments on the Jussie Smollett case. RealClearPolitics Columnist A.B. Stoddard drops by to give her analysis of Sen. Bernie Sanders chances of winning the Presidency in 2020. WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling gives you the mid-week forecast. Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins us in studio to break down next week’s Mayoral Election. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

