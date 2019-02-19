Rich Lenkov weighs in on emergency declaration lawsuit, the Jussie Smollett case, and R. Kelly

Posted 3:08 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:07PM, February 19, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with Rich Lenkov. (WGN Radio)

Rich Leknov, resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast Legal Face Off, joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the latest developments in the Jussie Smollett case, the National Emergency lawsuit, the R. Kelly case, and much more.

