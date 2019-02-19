× Reports: Manny Machado signs with Padres for $300 million over 10 years

Reports indicate Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres for $300 million over 10 years, apparently ending speculation that the All-Star infielder might join the White Sox. The reports are not yet confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

BREAKING: AP Source: Manny Machado and San Diego Padres agree to $300 million, 10-year contract Story soon. Full AP MLB coverage: https://t.co/y3nP3CSFzu pic.twitter.com/OQFkl0lMSv — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 19, 2019

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Money Machado. Manny’s deal with the @Padres is for 10 years and $300 million, the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, reports @Feinsand. https://t.co/HShU88TzYR pic.twitter.com/VdDWDmTSAR — MLB (@MLB) February 19, 2019

Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler: “We do not have a deal. We are continuing discussions.” — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 19, 2019