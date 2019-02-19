LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sixth inning single off the wall against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Reports: Manny Machado signs with Padres for $300 million over 10 years
Reports indicate Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres for $300 million over 10 years, apparently ending speculation that the All-Star infielder might join the White Sox. The reports are not yet confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.
BREAKING: AP Source: Manny Machado and San Diego Padres agree to $300 million, 10-year contract