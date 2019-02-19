× Previewing the 2019 golf season with Vince Pellegrino of the Western Golf Association

It’s the Steve Cochran Podcast and Bonus Show! It’s totally different from the Steve Cochran Show because it’s not on the air. This week, Steve speaks with Vince Pellegrino, Senior VP, tournaments-Western Golf Association. Vince and Steve talk about the upcoming summer golf season, the inaugural Evans Scholars Invitational, the new PGA golf schedule, the BMW Championship in August and the great work of the Evans Scholars Foundation.