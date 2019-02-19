Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Previewing the 2019 golf season with Vince Pellegrino of the Western Golf Association

Posted 12:48 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, February 19, 2019

It’s the Steve Cochran Podcast and Bonus Show! It’s totally different from the Steve Cochran Show because it’s not on the air. This week, Steve speaks with Vince Pellegrino, Senior VP, tournaments-Western Golf Association. Vince and Steve talk about the upcoming summer golf season, the inaugural Evans Scholars Invitational, the new PGA golf schedule, the BMW Championship in August and the great work of the Evans Scholars Foundation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.