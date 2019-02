× Normal, IL “Almost a Perfect Location” To Manufacture RIVIAN Vehicles

The electric vehicle market is growing. How do we know that? Competition. Steve Grzanich learned of the next big player in the market with Michael McHale (Director of Communication at Rivian). Electric pickup trucks and SUV’s will be rolling out of the manufacturing plant in Normal, IL while they boast the backing of $700 million of investments with Amazon being one of their biggest partners.