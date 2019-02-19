Kathleen Madigan’s ‘Hot Dogs & Angels Tour’

Posted 3:20 PM, February 19, 2019, by

Kathleen Madigan.

Bill and Wendy are joined by the great Kathleen Madigan! They talk about her St. Louis roots, performing at the Chicago Theatre, her Netflix special “”Bothering Jesus”, basketball, and much more.

Kathleen Madigan – Hot Dogs and Angels Tour

Saturday, February 23, 2019

8:00PM

The Chicago Theatre

For tickets, visit www.kathleenmadigan.com/tour

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.