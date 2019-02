× Chicago Sun-Times Letter to the Editor Writer Randy Rossi on wearing his MAGA hat to the auto show

Chicago Sun-Times Letter to the Editor Writer Randy Rossi joins John Williams to talk about what happened, and what he expected to happen, when he wore his Make America Great Again hat to the Chicago Auto Show. He shares what the hat means to him, even in spite of the president. Randy is an avid writer; check out The Last Man to Live the Real American Dream.