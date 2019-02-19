× Ceasar F. Barajas: Why Wouldn’t You Want Some Peace in Your Life?

For anyone who follows me on social media (or knows me at all,) you know how much I love working out. From dancing, to yoga, to hitting the gym, I am always trying to find new ways to move. It’s helped me on my best days and my worst. That is why I have decided to dedicate the next few episodes of Artistic License in some way to the art of fitness.

This episode is a special chat with Ceasar F. Barajas. I discovered him through my favorite workout app, Aaptiv, but he is so much more than JUST a yoga and meditation instructor. You’ll learn about his life, be motivated to live yours to the fullest, AND get some great advice on why the art of yoga is good for EVERYONE.

