CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 18: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks to pass under pressure from Thomas Chabot #72 of the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on February 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators 8-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Every Point Matters
The Blackhawks survive their defensive malfunctions Monday night to draw closer in the wacky Western Wild Card race as we hear from Jeremy Colliton and Cam Ward afterward. Chris Boden overcomes a Wardrobe Malfunction, and Scott King squeezes in time for this latest “Blackhawks Crazy” podcast after hanging with a couple of celebs earlier in the day.