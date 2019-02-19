× Blackhawks Crazy: Every Point Matters

The Blackhawks survive their defensive malfunctions Monday night to draw closer in the wacky Western Wild Card race as we hear from Jeremy Colliton and Cam Ward afterward. Chris Boden overcomes a Wardrobe Malfunction, and Scott King squeezes in time for this latest “Blackhawks Crazy” podcast after hanging with a couple of celebs earlier in the day.

