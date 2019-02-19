× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.18.19: Tuesday Deals

Which film is better? “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “A Star is Born”? Bill and Wendy discuss that with John Williams and Steve Bertrand. Comedian Kathleen Madigan joined us to talk about her upcoming show at The Chicago Theater on Saturday. Rich Leknov, resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast “Legal Face Off”, weighs in on the latest developments in the Jussie Smollett case, the National Emergency lawsuit against Trump, R. Kelly, and much more.

