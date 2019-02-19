× Aurora teen Abbey Malbon continues to advocate for her school to make pads and tampons truly accessible

Abbey Malbon joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss her continued efforts from creating the Menstrual Action Network. M.A.N.’s focus was to encourage schools compliance with the Learn with Dignity Act, which requires schools provide free feminine hygiene products in restroom. Abbey has since graduated early from and she’s still committed the the cause. She’s written an op-ed for Teen Vogue, which you can read HERE. You can find out more about the menstrual movement HERE.