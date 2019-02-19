Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Aurora teen Abbey Malbon continues to advocate for her school to make pads and tampons truly accessible

Posted 12:02 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25AM, February 19, 2019

Abbey Malbon and Mary Sandberg Boyle

Abbey Malbon joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss her continued efforts from creating the Menstrual Action Network.  M.A.N.’s focus was to encourage schools compliance with the Learn with Dignity Act, which requires schools provide free feminine hygiene products in restroom.  Abbey has since graduated early from  and she’s still committed the the cause.  She’s written an op-ed for Teen Vogue, which you can read HERE.  You can find out more about the menstrual movement HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.