Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: Amy Guth (WGN Radio/Crain's Chicago), Lourdes Duarte (WGN TV), Jeff Coen (Chicago Tribune)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Amy Guth (WGN Radio/Crain’s Chicago), Lourdes Duarte (WGN TV), Jeff Coen (Chicago Tribune). They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

