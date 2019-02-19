Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: Amy Guth (WGN Radio/Crain’s Chicago), Lourdes Duarte (WGN TV), Jeff Coen (Chicago Tribune)

Posted 8:27 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34PM, February 19, 2019

Andrea Darlas with Amy Guth (WGN Radio/Crain's Chicago), Lordes Duarte (WGN TV), Jeff Coen (Chicago Tribune)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: Amy Guth (WGN Radio/Crain’s Chicago), Lourdes Duarte (WGN TV), Jeff Coen (Chicago Tribune).  They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

