After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Make Believe Association, Catherine O’Connell, Shooting Lessons

Tonight on the show, Rick is in the studio with Jeremy McCarter to talk about the first audio dramas/podcasts, “Brava” and “Bruh Rabbit,” produced by his Make Believe Association. Then, former St. Pat’s Parade Queen Catherine O’Connell talks about her career, music and upcoming performances. Writer, Lenny Kleinfeld finishes out the show sharing his time in Chicago and his latest book “Shooting Lessons.”