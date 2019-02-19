After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Make Believe Association, Catherine O’Connell, Shooting Lessons

Posted 8:56 AM, February 19, 2019, by

Rick Kogan

Tonight on the show, Rick is in the studio with Jeremy McCarter to talk about the first audio dramas/podcasts, “Brava” and “Bruh Rabbit,” produced by his Make Believe Association. Then, former St. Pat’s Parade Queen Catherine O’Connell talks about her career, music and upcoming performances. Writer, Lenny Kleinfeld finishes out the show sharing his time in Chicago and his latest book “Shooting Lessons.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.