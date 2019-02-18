× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/18/19: SOME Amazon Jobs Coming To Chicago, The Lonely Mars Rover, & Health Insurance Dips

The story with Amazon’s HQ2 continues to linger on as Steve Bertrand and Jim Dallke discussed the latest move from Amazon deciding to pull out of New York making Chicago feel uncertain about it all. They discussed that news developing from the weekend along with a number of of Chicago tech stories moving along this week. Dr. Tanya Harrison reminded listeners about the role that space exploration played in the tech community (along with the sad story about the Mars Rover), and Ilyce Glink is explaining why more people are under-insured after the push for the Affordable Care Act a handful of years ago.