× WGN Radio Theatre #363: Suspense & The Life of Riley

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 17, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Suspense: An Honest Man” Starring: Charles Laughton; (08-05-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Life of Riley: Dog Catcher” Starring: William Bendix; (05-07-48).

