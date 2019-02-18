The Top Five@5 (02/18/19): Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his mother talk to WGN Radio’s John Williams, Andrew McCabe says Rod Rosenstein offed to wear a wire in the White House, a JetBlue passenger goes viral, and more…

Posted 7:11 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, February 18, 2019

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 18th, 2019:

Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. along with his mother Jacqueline joined The John Williams Show to promote her book, and talked about his experience in prison. Deputy F.B.I. Director Andrew McCabe sat down with ’60 Minutes’ and said that Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire in the White House. Video footage of a drunken Jetblue passenger throwing a tantrum goes viral, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.