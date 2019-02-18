× The Top Five@5 (02/18/19): Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his mother talk to WGN Radio’s John Williams, Andrew McCabe says Rod Rosenstein offed to wear a wire in the White House, a JetBlue passenger goes viral, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 18th, 2019:

Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. along with his mother Jacqueline joined The John Williams Show to promote her book, and talked about his experience in prison. Deputy F.B.I. Director Andrew McCabe sat down with ’60 Minutes’ and said that Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire in the White House. Video footage of a drunken Jetblue passenger throwing a tantrum goes viral, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!