The Opening Bell 2/18/19: Harper College Leading The Way For Apprenticeship Learning

The search for the right higher education is essential to the forward progress to career success in 2019, but there are more options than many people think. Steve Grzanich sat down with Dr. Kenneth Ender (President of Harper College) to learn about what puts Harper College ahead of the community college curve and how they are leading the country in their apprenticeship practices. Francis Vergunst (Postdoctoral Research Fellow at University of Montreal) then joined the program to share the direction of the new study showing how boys from lower socioeconomic neighborhoods see lower employment earnings based on behavior patterns.