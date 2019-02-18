× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.18.19: The loophole for gun ownership, Jesse Jackson, Jr. and Jacqueline Jackson, President Thomas Jefferson

John Williams invites Jesse Jackson, Jr. and his mother, Jacqueline Jackson, to explain what drove her to publish her letters to him in a book called Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison. Then, our third president, Thomas Jefferson, talks about why having a Presidents Day is bad and why he wishes his face wasn’t carved on Mount Rushmore. Finally, John wants to know how the gunman in the Aurora company shooting was able to keep his gun even after having had his FOID card revoked. Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Senior Policy Advisor Mark Jones describes that loophole.