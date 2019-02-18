Taste testing the best supermarket brand coffee and recipes for National Grapefruit Month

Posted 10:18 AM, February 18, 2019

The Takeout's Gwen Ihnat with Dean Richards

This week on Food Time:

Gwen Ihnat, deputy managing editor of The Takeout, drops by in-studio to give you the verdict on the best tasting supermarket brand coffee. Maxwell House, Folgers and more go head to head to earn the prize of best bean.

Plus, February is National Grapefruit Month so Emily Johnson, Associate Editor at Epicurious phones in to celebrate with delicious recipes that use grapefruit’s unique flavor profile.

