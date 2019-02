× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.18.19: Do you know your Presidents?

It’s President’s Day and Steve handed out presidential trivia. Most of us didn’t know the answers. Sheldon Brookbank checks in from the Blackhawks. Ryan Nobles thinks he can do 40 push-ups but he’s going to try. The Cochran Show members did a great job trying to do their push-ups. Dr. Kevin Most talks Measles and Sandberg did entertainment for Dean.