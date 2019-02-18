Roe Conn Full Show (02/18/19): John Kass gets you prepared for next week’s mayoral election, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon says 2020 is here, attorney Mike Monico breaks down Andrew McCabe’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 7:42 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, February 18, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks to a Venezuelan American community at Florida Ocean Bank Convocation Center at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, to speak out against President Nicolas Maduro's government and its socialist policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper fills-in for Anna. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments in the Jussie Smollett case. Chicago Tribune Columnist, John Kass gets you prepared for next week’s mayoral election. Kevin Powell gives you the latest spring training news about the Chicago White Sox & Chicago Cubs. a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

