× Roe Conn Full Show (02/18/19): John Kass gets you prepared for next week’s mayoral election, Showtime’s Mark McKinnon says 2020 is here, attorney Mike Monico breaks down Andrew McCabe’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper fills-in for Anna. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives us the latest developments in the Jussie Smollett case. Chicago Tribune Columnist, John Kass gets you prepared for next week’s mayoral election. Kevin Powell gives you the latest spring training news about the Chicago White Sox & Chicago Cubs. a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

