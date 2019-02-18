Norwood Park’s Dino’s Pizza celebrates 50 years of old school traditions in a family atmosphere

Dino’s Pizza in Norwood Park has been serving tavern-style pizza for over 50 years. Bruna Morrison and her sister Bianca run the restaurant with their husbands, taking over from their parents who opened Dino’s in 1968. The restaurant uses their mother’s recipes for thin and crispy pizza with lots of toppings. They focus on maintaining simple, old school traditions and a family atmosphere and say the secrets to their success are high quality food and customer service.

