× No Coast Cinema Ep. 64 | Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”

This week on No Coast Cinema:

Tom is joined by Bing Liu, Academy Award nominated director of Minding the Gap, a stellar documentary that traces the lives of three young men (including Liu himself) growing up in Rockford, IL. As they deal with the difficulties of becoming adults, they must also contend with histories of abuse both in others and within themselves.

Liu talks about putting together the years worth of footage, stepping in front of the camera and how Minding the Gap examines the lives of young men.

Plus, Conor and Tom weigh in on the Academy’s reversed decision to pass out Oscars during commercials, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series and, of course, more news on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

