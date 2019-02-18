× Karen Conti | Full Show 2/17/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

WGN Radio’s Walter Jacobson joins Karen in the studio to share the evolution and change the news industry has experienced amongst its correspondents and within it’s content. Rex Osborn also joins the show to discuss workplace violence and how to keep employees safe.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.