Jesse Jackson, Jr. and Jacqueline Jackson on publishing "Letters to My Son in Prison"

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr. and his mother, Jacqueline Jackson, join John Williams to explain why they decided to publish a series of letters from Jacqueline to her son. Jacqueline clarifies some of her deeper statements in Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison, and Jesse expresses his self-acceptance.