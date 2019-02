× Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence: No one is specifically assigned to relinquish a felon’s gun

Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Senior Policy Advisor Mark Jones joins John Williams to explain how the gunman in the Aurora shooting was able to keep his gun in spite of the revocation of his FOID card. And, he explains why a search warrant is not always constituted by that relinquishment. This video displays the shocking reality of how guns are traced in America.