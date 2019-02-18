Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) dives for the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Highlights: Blackhawks 8 – Senators 7 – 2/18/19
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) dives for the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators – February 18, 2019