He’s the man behind a third of what’s on Wikipedia: Steven Pruitt

Bill and Wendy welcome Steven Pruitt to the show. Pruitt is an American volunteer Wikipedia editor who has made nearly 3 million edits on Wikipedia and written 35,000 original articles. He was also named as one of the 25 most important influencers on the Internet by Time magazine in 2017. Pruitt tells the story of how he started working for Wikipedia. He also gets into his passion for history and explains why he does all this work for Wikipedia for free.

