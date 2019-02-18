Employment Earnings Differ For Boys From Lower Socioeconomic Situations
Little advantages of the span of a career can seem insignificant, but can have major results over time. Francis Vergunst (Postdoctoral Research Fellow at University of Montreal) is currently studying the relationship between early childhood behavior of boys from lower socioeconomic standings and the employment earnings later on in their careers – he shared with Steve Grzanich the major findings so far and explained how the study will soon be expanded to young girls in similar situations.