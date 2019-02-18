× “Elton Jim” is disappointed how “business as usual” crept into this year’s Westminster Dog Show, and he and Emily choose their Oscar longshots

In this 144th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano laments how “The Chicago Way” of nepotism, bias, and “business as usual” crept into this year’s Westminster Kennel Club show — Burns or Bean were robbed of the “Best In Show” title! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, choose their best longshot winner for this year’s Oscars.