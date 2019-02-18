Election Day is only a week away in Chicago…do you know who you are voting for? John Kass helps you make a informed decision.

Posted 6:29 PM, February 18, 2019

With only one week until Election Day in Chicago, some officials say that some voters are still undecided. John Kass, Chicago Tribune Columnist and host of ‘The Chicago Way‘ podcast on WGN Plus joins The Roe Conn Show to analyze each candidate.

