× Could Democrats and Republicans Actually Agree? Stephen Wells of Animal Legal Defense Fund Sits Down with Elysabeth Alfano and Shares the Surprise!

As much of an animal advocate as I am, when it comes down to the most important thing for animals, it isn’t the rescues. It is to get the laws changed for animal protection. This is why today’s guest, lawyer and Executive Director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Stephen Wells, is such an incredible human being and an incredible hero. He speaks of the fact that in many states it is legal to do certain things to farmed animals that would not be legal to do to your pet. In fact, we discuss how in 42 of the 50 states factories are exempt from animal cruelty laws. Thankfully he is working on changing that!

Stephen is on an incredible journey of helping animals gain justice. Change is coming and much of it is due to the Animal Legal Defense Fund and their growing number of lawyers, university chapters, and funding. Ultimately, both Democrats and Republicans vote to better the standards and legal protection for animals. Finally, something we can agree on!

To learn more about ALDF, visit https://aldf.org . To help support ALDF, please visit https://give.aldf.org/page/5302/donate/1 . For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube@ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.