Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Sheldon Brookbank

Sheldon Brookbank joins the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. He said that they can’t afford to loose any games at this stage of the season. In addition to talking hockey, Sheldon talks about a fight close to his heart. His buddy is fighting for his life and he needs our help. Sheldon is doing to help raise awareness about blood cancer and disorders. Visit the DKMS table at section 120 at the Blackhawks game on Sunday February 24th to learn more, sign up, swab your cheeks and save a life. To be eligible to register, you must be between the ages of 18-55 and in good health.

For more information you can click HERE.