Bonus Episode: Wine Expo Preview

Tickets are available now for the 2019 WINE EXPO. In this special bonus episode, the Barrel to Bottle team is joined by Barb Steadman, Assistant Director of Wine Sales at Binny’s, who covers highlights from the Wine Expo – stuff like guided tours, seminars, the rose garden, a special VIP room, and a bunch more. Plus, the B2B team calls up the newest wine critic to write for robertparker.com, Anthony Mueller. Anthony shares his take on last year’s Expo, and previews the seminar he is hosting at this year’s Expo. Plus, the Barrel to Bottle team answers questions recorded live at last year’s event. This year’s big event is happening on Saturday, April 6th at Arlington International Racecourse. Get more info at binnys.com.

