× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.18.19: Attacked or Not Attacked?

Did you watch the Bozo special that aired on WGN TV last night? Bill and Wendy discussed their favorite moments. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow checks in to give an update on the Jussie Smollett investigation. Then, Bill and Wendy welcome Wikipedia’s top editor, Steven Pruitt to the show. After that, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune talks about the mayor’s race and the financial impact of the Cubs’ new TV deal.

