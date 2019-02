× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.18.19: Top 30 Comedians of All Time Part 1

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary and HBO’s Nick Buoniconti documentary. Bill has found a list of the top 30 comedians of all time. Bill and Wendy give their opinions on the list.

