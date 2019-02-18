B2B – Ep. 74 Fire & Ice
Winter keeps holding on in Chicago, so we’re talking about wine perfect for the weather: mulled wine and ice wine. Part one: Fire. Mulled wine is a style that includes glogg and gluhwein – spiced wine traditionally served warm. The Barrel to Bottle team tastes Glunz Glogg and St. Christopher Gluhwein as examples. Part two: IOce. Ice wine is a dessert style where grapes reach extreme ripeness by hanging late into the season. The team compares Jackson Estate Vidal Ice Wine to Huia Botrytis Riesling. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about different kinds of glassware.
