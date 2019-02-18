× 2020 is here! Mark McKinnon explains why.

Last night on Showtime’s ‘The Circus’, Mark McKinnon and his crew followed declared and potential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, tracked ongoing news of the potential government shutdown, the border wall battle, and the Green New Deal back in D.C. McKinnon now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to brief the gang on what else in brewing in Washington.

