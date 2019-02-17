WGN Radio Theatre #362: My Favorite Husband, Gunsmoke & Philip Marlowe

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 16, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “My Favorite Husband: Liz and George Reminisce” Starring: Lucille Ball and Richard Denning; (07-01-49).  Next we have: “Gunsmoke: Cain” Starring: William Conrad; (10-03-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philip Marlowe: The Bedside Manner” Starring: Gerald Mohr; (05-30-50).

