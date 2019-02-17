Chicago’s Vavoom Studios offers an empowering photography experience for the modern woman. From a vast wardrobe selection to hair and makeup to authentic vintage sets and props, Vavoom creates a fun, unique photo shoot resulting in unforgettable images. They also support local charities by creating packages that can be used as prizes in silent auctions.
Video: Chicago’s Vavoom Studios offers a unique photography experience for the modern woman
-
Saturday Night Special w/ Amy Guth | Classical Music in Chicago
-
One of the “must-see performers” at this year’s Eve of the Eve celebration
-
Brian Noonan Show 1/20/19: CES recap, modern dating tips, and Hodie Snitch live in-studio
-
The Patti Vasquez Show 1.28.19 | Mayoral Candidate Jerry Joyce, a treat from Morton’s Steakhouse, Music Monday and more…
-
Kiki Luthringshausen: “Chicago’s restaurant scene is changing, but it’s definitely not dead”
-
-
Young Stracke All-Stars pluck, strum and sing on the Nocturnal Journal
-
The Patti Vasquez Show 2.5.19 | Baconfest and Trolls
-
One of Chicago’s leading storytellers
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 02.01.19: Let it fly
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 01.23.19: Trump is a jerk because he didn’t get on Bozo
-
-
The two man cast of The Woman in Black join the conversation with Patti Vasquez
-
Senior Director of Government Affairs and Chicago Association of Realtors Brian Bernardoni
-
This is History: Chicago’s Iroquois Theater Fire of 1903, ‘Match Game’ Debuts, Sonny & Cher Reignites the Variety Show, Nancy Pelosi becomes 1st Woman Speaker of the House