Video: Chicago’s Vavoom Studios offers a unique photography experience for the modern woman

Posted 9:47 PM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44PM, February 17, 2019

Chicago’s Vavoom Studios offers an empowering photography experience for the modern woman. From a vast wardrobe selection to hair and makeup to authentic vintage sets and props, Vavoom creates a fun, unique photo shoot resulting in unforgettable images. They also support local charities by creating packages that can be used as prizes in silent auctions.

