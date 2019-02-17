× This Week in Theatre: Blake Hammond and Jake Morrissy, The Producers at the Paramount Theatre

This week in theatre, Dean Richards welcomes the stars of The Producers at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Blake Hammond and Jake Morrissy.

From comedy legend Mel Brooks, The Producers tells the hilarious story of shifty Broadway producer Max Bialystock (Hammond) as he tricks the neurotic Leo Bloom (Morrissy) into producing the single worst musical of all time.

The two leads perform “I Wanna Be a Producer” and “We Can Do It” live in the Allstate Skyline Studio.

The Producers runs through March 17, 2019. Single tickets are $36 to $69. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.