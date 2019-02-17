× There’s No Crying in Star Wars!

STAR WARS EPISODE IX character reference photos leaked to Reddit this week. We review all the pictures with a very critical eye and talk about what we like…And what we don’t. SPOILER ALERT! We get caught up with the newest rumors about Episode IX and discuss in detail, including teases about a new evil presence in the galaxy. Friend of the show Chris “From Cleveland” Marinin sits in for this episode and we get into deep speculation about what to expect in final chapter of “The Skywalker Saga”, and debate how elements from the old EXPANDED UNIVERSE could be used in the film. The RFR Voicemail hotline once again gets us talking about crying while watching Star Wars. We recall our emotional responses to the saga, and look back at a magical moment that brought us to tears during a George Lucas panel at Star Wars Celebration III, with audio highlights.