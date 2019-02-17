× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/17/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Tribune reporter and political team member John Byrne to share the latest on the Chicago mayoral race as election day nears. John expresses the reasons as to why the front runners of the race are hard to determine; shares a briefing on each candidate and the strength each one using to build momentum; and provides his opinion as to who he believes the wild card candidate could be.

Next, Rick welcomes Author and educator Michael Golden to discuss city politics and the need to have a mayor that can properly handle the segregation that exists throughout Chicago. Michael wrote a piece that covers the racial problems that reside in the city titled “A City Still Segregated” where he explores Chicago’s lengthy history dealing with race and economic status remaining it’s largest obstacle.

Then, Rick speaks with Jim Sweeney, President and Business Manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, to explore the problems with the state’s infrastructure and the need for a public works program in the state. Jim and Rick discuss the Transportation Lock Box; the idea of having a gas tax; and more.