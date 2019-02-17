× The Opening Bell 2/15/19: Will Southwest Airlines win the price war to Hawaii?

Steve Grzanich speaks with Paul Nolte (Senior Vice President and Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) on the Amazon decision to drop their headquarters plan in New York. They also review the progress of meetings taking place in China.

Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Reporter at Skift.com) also joins Steve to discuss the Southwest Airlines test flight in anticipation of the airline’s expanded flights to Hawaii. In response, multiple airlines began discounting their rates to the Aloha State.