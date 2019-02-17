Steve Dale 2/17/2019 Full Show: The fight for the puppy mill project pushes on

Judy's dog Toby thinks "I'll just wait here forever in case you have an extra little piece of that smoked salmon, okay?"

Steve Dale speaks with Dr. David Oppenheim, Village Trustee in Vernon Hills, as Vernon Hills has become the 7th municipality in Illinois to join the fight in banning dogs/cats from being sold at pet stores.

Steve then learns details about one of the most noteworthy cat shows in America, the Lincoln State Cat Show! Cary Plummer, co-chair of the cat show, discusses what’s in store this year including the show itself and the process the judges go through, the opportunity to adopt a cat at the show, and much more.

The Lincoln State Cat Show will be held February 23-24 at the Kane County Fair Grounds in St. Charles, IL. To learn more, visit LSCATS.org

